FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paul McCartney's new album misses out on UK top spot
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 20, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

Paul McCartney's new album misses out on UK top spot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Paul McCartney’s acclaimed album “New” entered the British music charts at number three in its debut week on Sunday, missing out on the top spot, sales figures showed.

The former Beatle’s 16th solo album was outsold by the new number one, “Tribute” by English singer John Newman, and “Lightning Bolt” by U.S. rock group Pearl Jam.

McCartney, 71, has received some glowing reviews for his latest release, with the Daily Telegraph newspaper describing it as “vintage Macca: jaunty, melodic and occasionally whimsical”.

The singer worked with four producers to create a work that has echoes of the catchy pop of the Beatles as well as more modern influences, including touches of hip hop and electronica.

There was no change at the top of the singles chart. American rock band OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars” held on to the number one spot, holding off U.S. singer Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball”, according to the Official Charts Company. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.