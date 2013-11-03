FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eminem and Rihanna grab top slot in UK single charts
November 3, 2013 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Eminem and Rihanna grab top slot in UK single charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - American rapper Eminem and singer Rihanna have grabbed the top spot in Britain’s single charts, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday, denying One Direction what would have been the band’s fourth number one.

The duo’s joint track, “The Monster”, was taken from Eminem’s new album “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”, which is due to be released on Monday. It shot straight to the top spot even though it only went on sale last Tuesday.

It pushed last week’s number one, “Royals” by New Zealand-born teenager Lorde, into second place. One Direction and their new single “Story of my life” made do with the fourth slot.

In the albums chart, “Reflektor”, by Canadian indie band Arcade Fire, went straight in at number one, relegating Katy Perry’s album “Prism” to the second slot after just one week.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

