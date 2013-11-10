Storm Queen reigns at top of British singles chart

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - American dance act Storm Queen knocked rapper Eminem off the top of the British singles chart on Sunday with the new release “Look Right Through”, sales figures showed.

Storm Queen, an alias used by producer and DJ Morgan Geist, pushed “The Monster”, a collaboration between Eminem and Barbadian singer Rihanna, into second place.

British pop group Little Mix entered the chart in third position with their new single “Move”, while “Royals” by New Zealand singer Lorde slipped two spots to fourth.

New entries occupied the first seven positions on the album chart, according to the Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly list.

Eminem’s latest release “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” was the new number one, ahead of British singer James Arthur’s self-titled album in second place.

London rapper Tinie Tempah was in third with “Demonstration”, with Dutch violinist Andre Rieu in fourth with “Music of the Night”, a collection of popular classics. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Kevin Liffey)