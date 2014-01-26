FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clean Bandit race to the top of Britain's music charts
January 26, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Clean Bandit race to the top of Britain's music charts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British four-piece act Clean Bandit claimed their first ever singles chart number one on Sunday as their song “Rather Be” became the fastest selling track of the year so far, the Official Charts Company said.

The group, who formed in 2009 while studying at Cambridge University, knocked U.S. artist Pharrell Williams off the top spot, selling 163,000 copies in the last seven days.

Pharrell’s “Happy” charted in second place while new entries from Vamps and Neon Jungle ranked in third and fourth place respectively. Former chart-topper “Timber” by Pitbull and Ke$ha completed the top five.

Veteran American rocker Bruce Springsteen’s run at the top of the album charts lasted only one week as Ellie Goulding, the British singer-songwriter, reclaimed the number one berth with her album “Halcyon”.

Fellow Briton Sophie Ellis Bextor was the only new entry to make the top five with her new record “Wanderlust”, which charted at number four. (Reporting by William James; editing by Mark Heinrich)

