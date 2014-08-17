FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Nico & Vinz hold onto top spot in British music charts
August 17, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Norway's Nico & Vinz hold onto top spot in British music charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian double act Nico & Vinz held onto the top spot in Britain’s music charts on Sunday for a second week with their single “Am I Wrong”, the Official Charts Company said.

The success of the Oslo-based duo, Nico Sereba and Vincent Dery, both former school teachers, mean they are the first Norwegian act to have a number one hit in Britain since A-ha’s “The Sun always Shines on TV” nearly 29 years ago.

“Rude” by Magic! remained in second place, while American band OneRepublic stayed in third place with “Love Runs Out”.

In the albums chart, Ed Sheeran’s spell at the top continued for an eighth week as “X” continued to outsell its rivals, making it the longest running number one album of the year so far.

Dolly Parton fell one place to number three with “Blue Smoke - The Best Of”, swapping places with Sam Smith whose track “In the Lonely Hour” moved up a slot into second place. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alison Williams)

