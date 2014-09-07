FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lilly Wood retains top spot in British music singles chart
September 7, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Lilly Wood retains top spot in British music singles chart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French-Israeli duo Lilly Wood and German producer Robin Schulz topped the British singles chart for a second week running on Sunday with “Prayer in C”, the Official Charts Company said.

The track, re-mixed by Schulz after having been first released four years ago, fought a close battle during the course of the week with Duke Dumont’s “Won’t Look Back”, succeeding in pushing it into second place at the last minute.

The Script were a new entry at number three with “Superheroes”, the lead track from the band’s latest album “No Sound Without Silence”.

In the album chart, Sam Smith’s “In The Lonely Hour” reclaimed the top spot 15 weeks after its debut in June, overtaking midweek leader Royal Blood’s self-titled album.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s “X” slipped one place to third, while Maroon 5 debuted at number four with their fifth top-10 album “V”. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Rosalind Russell)

