Meghan Trainor equals Clean Bandit's 2014 UK music chart record

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” secured a fourth week at number one in the British singles music chart on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said, equalling Clean Bandit’s record as the longest-running chart-topper of the year.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran climbed two places from last week to take the second spot with his single “Thinking Out Loud”, its 18th week in the chart, while his album “X” dropped one spot to third.

House duo Waze & Odyssey’s “Bump & Grind 2014” was the highest new singles chart entry at number three, their remix of R Kelly’s single outperforming the original, which peaked at number eight in 1994.

“UKIP Calypso”, a song promoting the anti-EU UK Independence Party that was withdrawn from sale earlier in the week after accusations of racism, charted just outside the UK Top 40 at number 44, the Official Charts Company said.

London-born singer-songwriter Ben Howard topped the album chart for the first time with “I Forget Where We Were”, beating his 2012 debut album “Every Kingdom”, which reached number four.

Heavy metal band Slipknot were also a new entry, charting in second place with their fifth album “5: The Gray Chapter”, their first record in six years, since before their bassist Paul Gray died in 2010. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)