Bob Dylan tops Britain's music charts with new album

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bob Dylan took the top spot in Britain’s music charts on Sunday with his new album “Shadows In The Night,” the Official Charts Company said.

The veteran American singer-songwriter unseated Meghan Trainor’s “Title”, which slid two places to number three. It was Dylan’s eighth British number one album.

Dylan’s album includes cover versions of 10 tracks made famous by Frank Sinatra, including “I‘m A Fool To Want You”, “That Lucky Old Sun” and “Full Moon And Empty Arms”.

In the singles chart, English singer Ellie Goulding took the top spot with her new track “Love Me Like You Do” ending Mark Ronson’s seven-week reign at number one with “Uptown Funk.” Ronson’s track fell to number two.

Goulding’s song, her second British number one single, features on the soundtrack of the upcoming Fifty Shades Of Grey film. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)