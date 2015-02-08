FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bob Dylan tops Britain's music charts with new album
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 8, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Bob Dylan tops Britain's music charts with new album

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bob Dylan took the top spot in Britain’s music charts on Sunday with his new album “Shadows In The Night,” the Official Charts Company said.

The veteran American singer-songwriter unseated Meghan Trainor’s “Title”, which slid two places to number three. It was Dylan’s eighth British number one album.

Dylan’s album includes cover versions of 10 tracks made famous by Frank Sinatra, including “I‘m A Fool To Want You”, “That Lucky Old Sun” and “Full Moon And Empty Arms”.

In the singles chart, English singer Ellie Goulding took the top spot with her new track “Love Me Like You Do” ending Mark Ronson’s seven-week reign at number one with “Uptown Funk.” Ronson’s track fell to number two.

Goulding’s song, her second British number one single, features on the soundtrack of the upcoming Fifty Shades Of Grey film. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.