FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ellie Goulding spends third week at top of UK music singles chart
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 22, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ellie Goulding spends third week at top of UK music singles chart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ellie Goulding topped the British music singles chart for the third week running on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said, with her track “Love Me Like You Do” breaking the all-time audio streaming record.

The song, which appears in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” movie, was streamed 2.6 million times over the last seven days, just pipping the previous record set by Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” featuring Bruno Mars.

Ronson’s track remains in third place in the charts, while Hozier’s “Take Me To Church” also held steady in second.

In the album chart, U.S. rock band Imagine Dragons went straight in at the top spot with their second studio album “Smoke + Mirrors”, which was self-produced alongside British hip-hop producer Alex Da Kid.

Sam Smith’s “In the Lonely Hour” and Ed Sheeran’s “X” both slipped one place to second and third respectively. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.