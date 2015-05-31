FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Will Young tops UK album chart, Jason Derulo the singles chart
PicturesReuters TV
May 31, 2015 / 6:02 PM / 2 years ago

Will Young tops UK album chart, Jason Derulo the singles chart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - English singer songwriter Will Young topped Britain’s album chart on Sunday with his new release ‘85% Proof’, which went straight to number one, the Official Charts Company said.

It was the fourth British number one album for Young, who first rose to prominence after winning British talent show ‘Pop Idol’ in 2002.

English indie-rock group The Vaccines grabbed the number two slot with their new album ‘English Graffiti’, while American singer Taylor Swift moved up one place to number three with her album ‘1989’.

In the singles chart, U.S. singer Jason Derulo took the top spot with his new track ‘Want to Want Me’ which racked up a combined chart sales figure of over 127,000 in the past seven days, handing him his fourth British number one.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
