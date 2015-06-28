FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London rapper Tinie Tempah seizes top spot in UK music charts
June 28, 2015

London rapper Tinie Tempah seizes top spot in UK music charts

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - London rapper Tinie Tempah seized the top spot in Britain’s singles chart on Sunday with his track “Not Letting Go,” ending U.S. singer Jason Derulo’s four-week stint at number one, the Official Charts Company said.

Tempah’s song, which features singer-songwriter Jess Glynne, racked up combined sales of 110,000 and was the rapper’s sixth chart-topper. Last week’s number one, Derulo’s “Want to Want Me”, slipped to third place.

Belgian producer Lost Frequencies, real name Felix De Laet, grabbed the second spot with “Are You With Me”, up from number 46 the week before.

In the albums chart, Florence and the Machine’s “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful” moved up a place to retake the top spot after a two-week hiatus following the band’s live performance at the Glastonbury music festival.

Last week’s number one, Muse’s “Drones”, fell to third place, while London alternative rockers Wolf Alice’s debut offering “My Love is Cool”, took the second spot, finishing just 528 combined sales behind Florence and the Machine. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Ralph Boulton)

