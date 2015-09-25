FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour tops British album chart
September 25, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour tops British album chart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour has scored his second solo chart-topping album with “Rattle That Lock”, the Official Charts Company said on Friday.

Gilmour, 69, last topped the chart just 10 months ago with Pink Floyd on “The Endless River,” but it has been nine years since he last made it to Number 1 on his own, with 2006’s “On An Island.”

Lana Del Rey’s “Honeymoon” came in at two, with former chart-topper Jess Glynne’s “I Cry When I Laugh” up one place to three.

In the singles chart, Canada’s Justin Beiber held on to top spot for a third non-consecutive week with “What do you Mean” while Jackson 5 sampling track “Sigala” by Easy Love stayed at two. R City featuring Adam Levine leaped 13 places to third with “Locked Away.”

Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden

