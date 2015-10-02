FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sam Smith's "James Bond" theme tune tops UK charts
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 2, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Sam Smith's "James Bond" theme tune tops UK charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British singer Sam Smith went straight to number one in the UK pop charts on Friday with “Writing’s On The Wall”, the theme song to the upcoming James Bond film “Spectre”, making it the first title track for a 007 movie to be a chart-topper.

The song knocked “What Do You Mean?” by Canada’s Justin Beiber from the top spot after three weeks and gave Smith his fifth British number one single, the Official Charts Company said.

R City featuring Adam Levine stayed in third with “Locked Away” with former number one, “Easy Love”, by London-based DJ Sigala in fourth.

In the albums chart, electronic duo Disclosure - siblings Howard and Guy Lawrence - notched up their second number one with “Caracal”.

Veteran British band New Order recorded their highest album position in 22 years, debuting in second with “Music Complete”, with last week’s number one “Rattle That Lock” by Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour in third. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.