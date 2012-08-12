FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rihanna climbs back to top of British album charts
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 12, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Rihanna climbs back to top of British album charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Pop singer Rihanna has returned to the top of Britain’s album rankings with her album “Talk That Talk” after a run of 38 weeks in the Top 40, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

It is only the second week the album has been in the number one spot as it nears 1 million British sales.

The recording has been a huge hit around the world and helped the Barbadian star to earn an estimated $53 million in the 12 months to May this year, according to Forbes magazine.

East London rapper Wiley topped the singles charts for a second week with “Heatwave”, his first solo British number one.

British pop band Lawson were the week’s highest new entry at number three with their single “Taking Over Me”.

Redlight, a DJ and producer from Bristol in southwest England, was also new in fifth place with “Lost In Your Love”. (Reporting by Tim Castle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.