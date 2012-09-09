Ne-Yo beats The Script to top spot in UK charts

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - American R&B singer Ne-Yo denied Irish rock band The Script their first UK number one single on Sunday when his latest release entered the chart in pole position in its first week.

The 32-year-old took the UK top spot for the fifth time with the dance hit “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn to Love Yourself)”.

The Script, who formed in Dublin, had to make do with second place with their latest single “Hall of Fame”, a song which features vocals from the American rapper will.i.am.

U.S. singer Pink’s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” was another new entry at number three, while British pop band Little Mix fell from first to fourth with “Wings”.

On the album chart, London indie rockers The Vaccines secured their first number one with “Come of Age”, according to the Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly rundown.

Second position went to Northern Irish indie band Two Door Cinema Club and their new release “Beacon”. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Sophie Hares)