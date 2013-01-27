FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch dance duo Bingo Players hit jackpot at top of UK pop chart
January 27, 2013 / 7:00 PM / in 5 years

Dutch dance duo Bingo Players hit jackpot at top of UK pop chart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Dutch dance duo Bingo Players secured their first British No. 1 single on Sunday with the club hit “Get Up (Rattle)”, a collaboration with hip-hop group Far East Movement.

They edged last week’s No. 1 “Scream & Shout”, by U.S. rapper and producer will.i.am and singer Britney Spears, into second place, the Official Charts Company said.

The dance act’s previous biggest British hit was “Cry (Just a Little)”, a track which used bits of Brenda Russell’s “Piano in the Dark” and reached only No. 44 in the charts.

Climbing one position to third was American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift with “I Knew You Were Trouble”.

R&B singer Rihanna and U.S. artist Mikky Ekko rose to fourth from fifth with “Stay”. Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and London rapper Tinie Tempah rose one place to No. 5 with “Drinking from the Bottle”.

There was no change at the top of the album chart. The soundtrack of “Les Miserables”, the Oscar-nominated drama set in 19th century France, held on to the No. 1 spot.

English band I Am Kloot were the highest new entry with their sixth studio release “Let It All In”, its best performance on the UK album chart. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Louise Ireland)

