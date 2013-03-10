London band Bastille storms to top of UK charts

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British rock band Bastille raced to the top of the charts with debut album “Bad Blood” this week, knocking off Brit award winner Emeli Sande from the top spot.

Sande, who received a major boost by appearing at the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies last summer, came second with her album “Our Version Of Events”, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

Welsh band Stereophonics’ album “Graffiti On The Train” came third, followed by Bruno Mars, an American singer-songwriter and record producer, with his “Unorthodox Jukebox”.

In singles, U.S. singer Justin Timberlake retained his top spot with “Mirrors”, followed by Bruno Mars’s “When I was your man” and Bastille’s “Pompeii” at no. 2 and no.3, respectively. (Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jason Webb)