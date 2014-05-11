FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lily Allen's comeback album tops British music charts
May 11, 2014 / 6:02 PM / 3 years ago

Lily Allen's comeback album tops British music charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - English singer Lily Allen sealed her comeback on Sunday when her new album “Sheezus” raced straight to the top of Britain’s music charts, the Official Charts Company said.

Allen’s album is her first since she came out of semi-retirement last year and toppled Scottish singer Paolo Nutini from the top spot, a position he had occupied for three weeks.

Nutini’s album “Caustic Love” fell to number three, while Gary Barlow’s album “Since I saw You Last” went from 38th to seize the number two slot thanks, the Official Charts Company said, to a TV documentary featuring the Take That frontman.

In the singles chart, Dutch hip-hop artist Mr Probz retook the top spot with his track “Waves” after being dethroned last week by Scottish singer and DJ Calvin Harris.

Harris and his track “Summer” fell to number two, while female Canadian singer-songwriter Kiesza and her song “Hideaway” stayed at number three. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
