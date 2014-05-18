Michael Jackson tops British chart with posthumous album "Xscape"

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - An album of previously-unreleased songs by U.S. singer Michael Jackson entered the British album chart at number one on Sunday, almost five years after his death, the Official Charts Company said.

“Xscape”, a collection of eight songs recorded between 1983 and 1999, is the tenth album by Jackson to top the British charts. Several high-profile producers worked on Jackson’s original recordings for the album.

Jackson, known as the ‘King of Pop’ and one of the most influential artists in music, having sold 1 billion records worldwide, died in 2009 at age 50 in Los Angeles from an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol.

“Xscape” outsold “Turn Blue” by the Black Keys which debuted at number two. Paloma Faith’s “A Perfect Contradiction” rose one place to third while Paolo Nutini dropped to fourth place with “Caustic Love”. “Glorious” by Foxes completed the top five.

In the singles chart, Rita Ora’s newly released song “I Will Never Let You Down” claimed the top spot, knocking last week’s number one “Waves” by Mr Probz into second position. Ora’s partner Calvin Harris dropped to fourth place with his song “Summer”.

John Legend’s “All Of Me” charted at number three and “Hideaway” by Kiesza fell two places to number five. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)