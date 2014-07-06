FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ariana Grande tops Britain's new look singles charts
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 6, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ariana Grande tops Britain's new look singles charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. singer-songwriter Ariana Grande topped Britain’s singles chart on Sunday with her track “Problem” featuring Iggy Azalea, becoming the first performer to head a new look chart based on Internet streaming as well as physical sales data.

The Official Charts Company said the 21-year-old singer had made history in the process, notching up a combined charts sales figure of 113,000 in the last week.

That was made up of 106,000 physical sales and 712,000 audio streams, it said, saying it counted 100 streams as a single purchase.

“Ghost”, a track by former TV talent show contestant Ella Henderson, held onto the second spot, it said.

In the albums chart, British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran held onto the top spot for a second week with his album “X”, which is pronounced as “Multiply”.

A self-titled album by 5 Seconds of Summer took the second spot, while an album by George Ezra, “Wanted on Voyage”, placed third. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Louise Heavens)

