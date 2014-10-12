FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Meghan Trainor's 'All about that Bass' keeps top spot in UK chart
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 12, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

Meghan Trainor's 'All about that Bass' keeps top spot in UK chart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - American singer Meghan Trainor held onto the top spot in the British singles chart for a second week on Sunday with her upbeat pop track “All about that Bass”, the Official Charts Company said.

She fought off a strong challenge from Nicki Minaj and her new track “Anaconda”, which at number three was the highest new entry of the week, but managed to storm ahead by shifting another 100,000 copies of “All about that Bass”.

Along with Jessie J and Ariana Grande, Minaj was part of a pop trio that held onto the number two spot for a second week with “Bang Bang”.

In the albums chart, British artist George Ezra kept the top spot for a second week with “Wanted on Voyage”. The 21-year-old’s folk-rock debut topped the chart last week after 14 weeks inside the Top 10.

Ed Sheeran’s “X” climbed a place to number two, while Sam Smith spent a 20th week in the Top 10 with “In The Lonely Hour” at number three. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.