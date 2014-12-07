FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" returns to top spot in UK singles chart
December 7, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" returns to top spot in UK singles chart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s track “Thinking Out Loud” returned to the top of the British music singles chart on Sunday, five weeks after it last held the spot, the Official Charts Company said.

The song, which last month recorded the longest ever climb to number one after 19 weeks in the top 40, set a new record for the most streamed track in a week by racking up more than 1.67 million audio streams over the last seven days.

Union J’s “You Got It All” was a new entry at number two, while last week’s chart topper, Take That’s “These Days”, slipped to third place.

Take That’s album “III” went straight in at number one however, out selling second-placed “X” by Ed Sheeran by more than 38,000 copies to give the British pop veterans their seventh chart-topping album.

Australian rock band AC/DC’s “Rock or Bust” was also a new entry in the album chart at number three. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
