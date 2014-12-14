Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars grab top spot in British music charts

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - English DJ Mark Ronson grabbed the top spot in the British singles chart on Sunday with his new track “Uptown Funk” featuring U.S. singer Bruno Mars, the Official Charts Company said.

The track was made for Ronson’s fourth studio album, “Uptown Special”, due to be released next year.

Ronson knocked English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” into second place, while “Do They Know it’s Christmas” by Band Aid 30 rose nine places to number three.

In the albums chart, Sheeran had more success, with “X” rising one place to number one, pushing Take That’s “III” into sixth place.