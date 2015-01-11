FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars keep top spot in British music charts
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars keep top spot in British music charts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - English DJ Mark Ronson kept the top spot in the British singles chart on Sunday with “Uptown Funk,” featuring U.S. singer Bruno Mars, the Official Charts Company said.

It is the fourth non-consecutive week at number one for the track, which had a combined download and streams tally of 130,000.

The song holds the record for most streams in a week at 2.56 million and was streamed 2.43 million times in the past week alone, the Official Charts Company said.

Philip George, a 21-year-old DJ, kept the number two spot, with his debut release “Wish You Were Mine,” while Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” held firm in third place.

In the albums chart, Sam Smith’s “In The Lonely Hour” reclaimed the top spot, moving up from number three, giving the soul singer his fifth non-consecutive week at the top.

Singer-songwriter George Ezra’s “Wanted On Voyage” fell to number three from number one, while Ed Sheeran’s “X” remained at number two. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.