Wiz Khalifa's tribute to Furious 7's Walker keeps UK chart top spot
April 26, 2015 / 5:02 PM / 2 years ago

Wiz Khalifa's tribute to Furious 7's Walker keeps UK chart top spot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - American rapper Wiz Khalifa’s tribute to actor Paul Walker, “See You Again”, kept the top spot in Britain’s music charts for a second week, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday, saying it had also broken the country’s all-time streaming record.

The song, featuring Charlie Puth, is on the sound track to the movie “Furious 7”, and pays tribute to cast member Walker who died during filming in November 2013.

A remix of OMI’s 2012 reggae song “Cheerleader” held firm at number two, while “Hold My Hand”, by Jess Glynne, remained at number three.

In the albums chart, American singer songwriter Josh Groban took the top spot with “Stages”, a collection of cover versions from well-known Broadway and London West End shows such as Les Miserables, The Wizard of Oz, and The Phantom of the Opera.

Last week’s number one, “The Ultimate Collection” by singer-songwriter Paul Simon, slipped to number two. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Rosalind Russell)

