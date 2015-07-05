FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glastonbury success propels Lionel Richie to top of UK album chart
July 5, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Glastonbury success propels Lionel Richie to top of UK album chart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Veteran U.S. singer Lionel Richie topped the British album chart for the first time in 23 years on Sunday, propelled by a surge in sales following his set at last week’s Glastonbury music festival.

Lionel Richie & The Commodores’ 2003 album “The Definitive Collection” jumped 103 positions to take the top spot, a week after he wowed 100,000 festival goers in south-west England with sing-along hits such as “Easy Like Sunday Morning” and “Dancing on the Ceiling”.

Richie knocked Florence and the Machine’s “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful” into second place. “Chaos and the Calm” by James Bay charted in third position ahead of Taylor Swift’s “1989” and “X” by Ed Sheeran.

Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies rose to the top of the singles chart with “Are You With Me”, claiming the last number one before the traditional Sunday chart rundown moves to Friday night in line with newly-adopted industry standards.

Second place went to Tinie Tempah and Jess Glynne’s “Not Letting Go”, while Rita Ora claimed third with the newly-released “Poison”. “Shut up and Dance” by Walk the Moon and Major Lazer’s “Lean On” completed the top five. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Potter)

