British band Rudimental tops UK album chart for second time
October 9, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

British band Rudimental tops UK album chart for second time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British band Rudimental’s new album “We The Generation” went straight into Number 1 on the British album chart, the Official Charts Company said, while Canada’s Justin Bieber held onto the top spot for singles for a fourth week.

Rudimental’s record, which finished with more than double the sales of British singer Ed Sheeran’s “x” in second place, marks the drum and bass group’s second Number 1 hit since their 2013 debut “Home”.

Bieber’s single “What Do You Mean” was released in September. It was the most streamed track of the week, with 2.9 million listens.

R. City’s “Locked Away” was at Number 2 on the singles chart, followed by Sam Smith’s “Writing’s On The Wall”, the theme song for the next James Bond film “Spectre”.

Veteran British band Squeeze scored their first top 40 record in 22 years with “Cradle To The Grave” and American singer Janet Jackson released her first album in seven years with “Unbreakable”.

Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Alison Williams

