British singer Jamie Lawson beats mentor to top UK album chart

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - British singer Jamie Lawson’s new self-titled album went straight into Number 1 on the British album chart, the Official Charts Company said on Friday, while DJ KDA held off British pop group One Direction to top the singles chart.

Lawson’s album “Jamie Lawson” finished with almost double the sales of his musical mentor Ed Sheeran’s “x”, which was unchanged at No. 2 after 70 consecutive weeks in the Top 10.

Lawson is the first act signed to British singer Sheeran’s new record label Gingerbread Man Records.

London-based DJ KDA’s “Turn The Music Louder (Rumble)” gave him his first Number 1 single, finishing only 2,000 sales ahead of One Direction’s “Perfect.”

The Weeknd’s “The Hills” was up two at No. 3 on the singles chart.

Elsewhere, 59-year-old Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi scored the highest charting album of his career with “Elements” at Number 12.