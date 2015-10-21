FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP signs $10 bln gas supply deal with China's Huadian
#Energy
October 21, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

BP signs $10 bln gas supply deal with China's Huadian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oil major BP has signed a $10 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with China’s Huadian power producer, sealing the agreement as part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Britain.

BP will supply up to 1 million tonnes of LNG per year over 20 years to Huadian, China’s largest gas-fired power generator.

The oil major also agreed with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to cooperate on shale gas exploration and production in the Sichuan Basin, as well as fuel retailing in China.

BP and CNPC’s agreement also included jointly finding new oil and LNG trading opportunities and to work together on carbon emissions trading.

British Prime Minister David Cameron said more than 12 billion pounds worth of oil and gas deals had been signed with China as part of the President’s visit. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
