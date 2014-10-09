FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK hires Bank of China, HSBC, Standard Chartered for renminbi bond
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

UK hires Bank of China, HSBC, Standard Chartered for renminbi bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said it had appointed Bank of China, HSBC and Standard Chartered to help organize the first sale of British government debt denominated in China’s renminbi currency.

Britain is hoping to be first Western government to issue an offshore renminbi bond as it deepens its financial links with the world’s No.2 economy.

The finance ministry said on Thursday the bond would be a stand-alone issuance and of benchmark size. It would be issued in “due course,” the ministry said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Andy Bruce)

