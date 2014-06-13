FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says it wants London's Heathrow airport to expand
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

China says it wants London's Heathrow airport to expand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - China wants London’s Heathrow airport to expand its capacity so that Chinese airlines can introduce more flights between China and Britain, China’s ambassador to Britain said on Friday, saying he had written to the government about the issue.

Speaking ahead of a visit to London next week by China’s Premier Li Keqiang, the ambassador said the lack of capacity was a problem for three Chinese carriers who wanted to increase the number of slots they had.

“We’d like to see an increase in capacity in Heathrow airport,” Liu Xiaoming, China’s ambassador to Britain, told a news conference in London. He said the British government had told him the airport, the world’s third busiest by passenger numbers, had reached capacity.

“We expect Heathrow will have a third runway,” he said.

British lawmakers and business leaders have identified the lack of new airport capacity as a possible drag on economic growth and agree that the country urgently needs new runways. But the idea of adding them in London is unpopular with many voters, who worry about noise, pollution and safety.

Britain’s Airport Commission is due to make a final recommendation on where and how to expand London’s airport capacity by next summer.

Heathrow Airport Holdings Limited is co-owned by Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial, its largest shareholder with a 25 percent share. Partners include Qatar Holding, China Investment Corp. and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.