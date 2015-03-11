British parliament votes to ban branding on cigarette packs

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - British lawmakers voted strongly in favour of laws to ban branding on cigarette packs on Wednesday in a move that will force manufacturers to adopt plain, standardised packets in England by 2016.

The measure, opposed by tobacco companies but which the government says will improve public health and cut the number of child smokers, was approved by 367 votes to 113 in the lower house of parliament.

The proposed laws must still be debated and passed by the upper house of parliament. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Catherine Evans)