Citigroup appoints new head of British operations

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Citigroup has appointed one of its leading corporate bankers as head of its British operations, where he will be manage the bank’s relationships with UK regulators and government, it said in a memo on Monday.

Former engineer James Bardrick joined Citi in 1987 and took charge of corporate and investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa alongside Manuel Falco four years ago.

Bardrick replaces Maurice Thompson, the former SG Warburg global head of equity capital markets who had run Citi’s UK franchise since 2012. Thompson has resigned to pursue interests outside the banking industry, the memo said.

The bank said it will make an announcement about a new head of EMEA corporate banking in due course.