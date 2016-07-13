FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Financial lobby group TheCityUK appoints Miles Celic as CEO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Financial lobby group TheCityUK appoints Miles Celic as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British financial services lobbying group TheCityUK said on Wednesday it had appointed Miles Celic as chief executive, taking over from Chris Cummings.

Cummings will leave at the end of August, the group added in a statement, saying Celic's start date will be confirmed shortly.

Celic is currently director of group strategic communications at insurer Prudential, according to his LinkedIn profile.

TheCityUK, which was against a British departure from the European Union, held its first Brexit task force meeting last week

Celic joins "at a critical juncture for our industry as the UK seeks to retain its position as the preeminent international financial centre," TheCityUK chairman John McFarlane said in the statement. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.