BBC suspends 'Top Gear' presenter Jeremy Clarkson
March 10, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

BBC suspends 'Top Gear' presenter Jeremy Clarkson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s BBC said on Tuesday it had suspended Jeremy Clarkson, the presenter of the globally popular ‘Top Gear’ show, after he was involved in a fracas with one of the broadcaster’s producers.

“Following a fracas with a BBC producer, Jeremy Clarkson has been suspended pending an investigation,” the broadcaster said in a statement. “No one else has been suspended.”

The BBC said the car-focused show would not be broadcast on Sunday.

Top Gear has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the most-watched factual television show of all time, with episodes broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories.

Clarkson, 54, has been censured in the past by the BBC and has courted controversy on several occasions during his time on the magazine-style show. The BBC said it would not comment any further on the matter and Clarkson could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

