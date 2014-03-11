FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Co-op Group CEO Euan Sutherland tenders his resignation - source
March 11, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Co-op Group CEO Euan Sutherland tenders his resignation - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Co-op Group’s Chief Executive Euan Sutherland tendered his resignation on Monday morning, saying the member-owned group was “ungovernable” and in need of major reform, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The board of the group, which spans supermarkets to banks, held a emergency meeting on Monday evening to discuss Sutherland’s move, the source said, during which they agreed to put forward reforms including the establishment of a new board led by an independent chairman.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Brenda Goh

