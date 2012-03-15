Scottish Power to shut UK coal plant in March 2013

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Scottish Power will shut down its 1,200 megawatt (MW) Cockenzie coal-fired power plant on March 31, 2013 when it will run out of operating hours allocated under an EU-wide greenhouse gas emissions directive, the utility said on Thursday.

“The final operational hours will be strategically managed and the station is set to close on 31st March 2013,” Scottish Power said.

The power plant will run at reduced capacity of 550 MW from next month to manage the remaining operating hours allocated.

The EU’s large combustion plant directive (LCPD) imposed highly polluting power plants to close by the end of 2015 or after 20,000 operating hours from January 2008 unless they fitted greenhouse gas reducing equipment.

E.ON also said last week it would shut down its 1,940-MW Kingsnorth coal-fired plant, which is also restricted under the LCPD, in March 2013.