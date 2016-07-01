FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
ECB's Coeure: central banks ready to act if Brexit threatens financial stability
July 1, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

ECB's Coeure: central banks ready to act if Brexit threatens financial stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Central banks are closely monitoring the impact on markets of Britain's decision to leave the European Union and stand ready to intervene if financial stability is threatened, ECB Executive Council member Benoit Coeure told Le Monde on Friday.

Coeure said it was urgent now to clarify the calendar for Britain's exit from the EU because prolonged uncertainty would have an economic cost, first of all for Britain but also for the EU.

EU leaders must start by reconciling citizens with the EU with projects on growth and jobs, he said. He added that the euro currency must be protected, which he said required moving towards more integration in financial and budget matters. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
