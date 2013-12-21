FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veteran BBC sports commentator David Coleman dies
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 21, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Veteran BBC sports commentator David Coleman dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Veteran sports broadcaster David Coleman, who covered 11 Olympic Games and six soccer World Cups for the BBC, has died after a short illness at the age of 87, the corporation said on Saturday.

Coleman presented some of British television’s leading sporting programmes, including Grandstand and Sportsnight, and was the host of the Question of Sport quiz show for 18 years.

He was awarded an OBE in 1992 and retired from the BBC in 2000.

BBC Director General Tony Hall said Coleman was one of Britain’s most respected broadcasters.

“Generations grew up listening to his distinctive and knowledgeable commentary,” he added in a statement. “Whether presenting, commentating or offering analysis, he set the standard for all today’s sports broadcasters.” (Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.