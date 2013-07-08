FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Big UK firms' desire to expand hits 2-year high - survey
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2013 / 11:03 PM / 4 years ago

Big UK firms' desire to expand hits 2-year high - survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s top firms are more willing to expand than at any point over the past two years, a survey showed on Tuesday, in another sign of growing optimism about the country’s economic recovery.

Hiring and investment were shown to be at a two-year high, with a quarter of the chief financial officers surveyed by professional services firm Deloitte saying they had shifted their focus from cutting costs to expansion.

Willingness to accept risks on investments was registered at its highest level since the poll began in 2007.

Business confidence grew to its highest point this year, as those surveyed cited cheap credit and growing certainty in Britain’s economy as reasons for feeling secure.

“It is particularly encouraging to see the move towards growth among UK-facing companies. These companies have been consistently more defensive than their international-facing peers in the last two years,” said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte.

“Their shift towards more pro-growth strategies is a sign of an improving UK outlook,” he added.

