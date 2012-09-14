FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK construction output falls 10.1 pct yy in July
September 14, 2012

UK construction output falls 10.1 pct yy in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - British construction output fell 10.1 percent on the year in July, non-seasonably adjusted data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Compared to June, construction rose 2.2 percent.

Between May and July construction output decreased by 10.0 percent compared to the same three months in 2011, with the main drag coming from a 14.2 percent slide in new work.

The ONS warned that caution should be taken when interpreting movements in output involving May and June 2012 because a May public holiday was postponed until June, when another day was added to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee.

