UK construction output down 11.6 pct yy in Aug

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British construction output fell 11.6 percent on the year in August, non-seasonably adjusted data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Compared to July, construction dipped 0.9 percent after a 2.1 percent month-on-month rise in July.

Between June and August construction output dropped 11.9 percent compared to the same three months in 2011, with the main drag coming from a 15.6 percent slide in new work.

The ONS warned that caution should be taken when interpreting movements in output involving June 2012 because a May public holiday was postponed until June, when another day was added to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee.

A steep slump in construction output was the main drag on Britain’s economy in the first half of 2012, pushing the country back into recession.