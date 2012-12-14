UK construction suffers smallest annual drop since Feb

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British construction output fell 5.1 percent on the year in October, the smallest drop since February, after a 13.2 percent fall the month before, non-seasonally adjusted official data showed on Friday.

Compared to September, output rose 8.3 percent, the Office for National Statistics said.

Construction output between August and October was 9.7 percent lower than in the same three months in 2011, with growth recorded only in the public housing repair and maintenance sector.