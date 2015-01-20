UK watchdog says steps needed to help consumers switch, compare cash accounts

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s savers get poor value from many cash savings accounts, finding it hard to switch to rival providers, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a market study on Tuesday.

The watchdog said it should be easier for consumers to compare and switch between accounts in the 700 billion pound ($1 trillion) cash savings market.

A 160 billion pound slice of the market was earning an interest rate that was at or below than the Bank of England base rate of 0.5 percent in 2013.

“In a good market firms should be competing to offer the best possible deal and consumers should have the information they need to help them shop around,” Christopher Woolard, the FCA’s director of strategy and competition, said in a statement.

The watchdog put out several proposed changes to public consultation, including better information on interest rates and cutting the current 15-day switching time for cash accounts.