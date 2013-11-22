FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog scrutinising Co-Op Bank's financial accounts
November 22, 2013 / 9:23 AM / 4 years ago

UK watchdog scrutinising Co-Op Bank's financial accounts

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog said on Friday it was scrutinising the accounts of Co-operative Bank but has yet to open a formal investigation.

“We are making enquiries into the Co-Op’s financial reporting in accordance with our normal procedures... and if we commence a formal investigation we will announce that via a press announcement,” the Financial Reporting Council said in a statement.

The bank is audited by KPMG, one of the world’s “Big Four” accountancy firms. KPMG was not immediately available for comment.

