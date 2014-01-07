FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK watchdog knew of ex-Co-op Bank chair's criminal conviction
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-UK watchdog knew of ex-Co-op Bank chair's criminal conviction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - FCA: * Fca’s adamson says 2 Co-op bank vice chairs voted against deal to buy

hundreds of branches from Lloyds Bank * Fca’s adamson says flowers would not have been approved to be Co-op bank

chairman under current criteria * UK tsc chairman tyrie says decision to approve flowers was a ‘negligent

decision, a very poor decision’ * Fca’s adamson says was told by ex-coop bank vice chair in 2012 that deal to

buy Lloyds branches was a “step too far” * Fca’s adamson says regulator was aware of flower’s criminal conviction from

1981 at time of approving appointment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.