BRIEF-FCA's Adamson says he is 'right person' to supervise banks

Jan 7 (Reuters) - FCA: * Fca’s adamson says there was an “atmosphere of political support” for the

Co-op bank * Fca’s adamson says there was categorically no political inteference over

Co-op bank plans to buy Lloyds branches * Fca’s adamson says credible bank chairman are “rare, very hard to find” * UK fca’s adamson says regulators now insist that potential UK bank chairmen

have financial services experience * UK fca’s adamson says believes he is ‘right person’ to be director of

supervision despite Co-op bank failings