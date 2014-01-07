FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA's Adamson says he is 'right person' to supervise banks
January 7, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-FCA's Adamson says he is 'right person' to supervise banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - FCA: * Fca’s adamson says there was an “atmosphere of political support” for the

Co-op bank * Fca’s adamson says there was categorically no political inteference over

Co-op bank plans to buy Lloyds branches * Fca’s adamson says credible bank chairman are “rare, very hard to find” * UK fca’s adamson says regulators now insist that potential UK bank chairmen

have financial services experience * UK fca’s adamson says believes he is ‘right person’ to be director of

supervision despite Co-op bank failings

