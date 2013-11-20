FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Cameron says questions must be answered over Co-op's Flowers
November 20, 2013

Britain's Cameron says questions must be answered over Co-op's Flowers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday that urgent questions must be answered over why Paul Flowers, former chairman of Britain’s Co-operative Bank, was allowed to hold his position.

“Why was Reverend Flowers judged suitable to be chairman of a bank,” Cameron told parliament. “Why weren’t alarm bells rung earlier, particularly by those who knew.”

Finance minister George Osborne will be talking to regulators about the best form of inquiry into the affair in the coming days, he added.

Cameron also said the opposition Labour party, of which Flowers was a member, had failed to alert the authorities to Flowers’ past.

“Why did they do nothing to bring to the attention of the authorities this man who’s broken a bank?” Cameron said.

