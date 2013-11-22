FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police arrest former co-op bank chairman in drugs investigation
November 22, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

British police arrest former co-op bank chairman in drugs investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British police have arrested the former chairman of the Co-operative bank as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs after a newspaper published a video apparently showing the man arranging to buy crack cocaine and crystal meth.

Prime Minister David Cameron has questioned why Paul Flowers, a one-time local Labour politician and Methodist preacher with no banking qualifications, was judged suitable for the role of chairman of the bank.

Police said a 63-year-old man was arrested in the Merseyside area of northern England late on Thursday.

“He has been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire where detectives will continue their enquiries,” police said in a statement.

Flowers, 63, has not directly addressed the allegations of drug use, though he said in a statement on Sunday that he has had a difficult year and apologised for doing sometimes stupid things.

He could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

