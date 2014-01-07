FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog says Co-op Bank chair appointment "not a mistake"
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

UK watchdog says Co-op Bank chair appointment "not a mistake"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said it had no regrets about approving the appointment of Paul Flowers as chairman of the Co-operative Bank in 2010.

Last year the bank fell under control of investors, including U.S. hedge funds, after a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) capital shortfall was exposed.

Its problems were exacerbated when former chairman Paul Flowers was arrested last year as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs.

“I don’t think it was a mistake in terms of the decision I made at the time,” Clive Adamson, director of supervision at the Financial Conduct Authority, said on Tuesday.

“There are lessons to be learned from what happened,” Adamson told parliament’s Treasury Select Committee.

Adamson said he was “disappointed” that “at no time” did anyone from the bank or public life alert the regulator about some of Flower’s alleged misdemeanours.

The FCA and the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority opened an enforcement investigation into Co-op on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.